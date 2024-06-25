Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $784,486,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after buying an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 712,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,650. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

