Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 139,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $21.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,604,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,854,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.