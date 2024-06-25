Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $1.76 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Boeing stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.60. 5,050,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,611. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

