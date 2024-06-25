Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 4,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. 5,874,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

