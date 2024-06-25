Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 16,169 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 141,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,154,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 66,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,983. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

