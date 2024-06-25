Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 170 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Southern by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 349,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. 1,324,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

