Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,840 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $478.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,275,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,293,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day moving average of $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

