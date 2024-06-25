MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 4.5%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.65. 81,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 464,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.27.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

