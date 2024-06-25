Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBRX. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.61 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

