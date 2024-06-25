Moon Tropica (CAH) One Day Volume Hits $86,125.85

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Moon Tropica token can now be purchased for $11.35 or 0.00018352 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $27.76 million and $86,125.85 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 10.62607236 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $100,688.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

