Moonbeam Market Cap Achieves $180.82 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $180.82 million and $5.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,640,722 coins and its circulating supply is 881,375,331 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

