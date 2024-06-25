Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $291.27

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.27, but opened at $298.02. Morningstar shares last traded at $298.02, with a volume of 1,147 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Morningstar Trading Down 1.1 %
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.
Insider Activity at Morningstar
In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total value of $1,446,484.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $9,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
