Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $291.27

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.27, but opened at $298.02. Morningstar shares last traded at $298.02, with a volume of 1,147 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total value of $1,446,484.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $9,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.