Morton Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 4,573 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,109. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $488.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

