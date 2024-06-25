Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

