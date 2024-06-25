Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.32. 42,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.