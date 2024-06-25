Morton Capital Management LLC CA Sells 677 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $124.01. 248,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,861. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

