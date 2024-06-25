MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.64

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 1557687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

MP Materials Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 2.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

