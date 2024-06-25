M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $164.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.