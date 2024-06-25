Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

