N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 3659095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

