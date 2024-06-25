Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 262,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 208,886 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Navigator alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVGS

Navigator Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 89.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 246,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Navigator by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.