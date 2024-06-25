Nepsis Inc. Cuts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. National Health Investors comprises 1.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 5,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.00.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Wedbush upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.