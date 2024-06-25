Nepsis Inc. Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nepsis Inc. cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. F5 comprises approximately 3.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of F5 worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.43. 25,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,053. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

