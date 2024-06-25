Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,305. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

