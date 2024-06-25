Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Nexxen International Trading Down 1.8 %
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
