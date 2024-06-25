NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after purchasing an additional 870,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. 4,209,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,270. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

