NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.81.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.18 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.