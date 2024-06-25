Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.84. Nomura shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 44,697 shares.

Nomura Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 78.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 389.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

