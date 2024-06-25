Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.84. Nomura shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 44,697 shares.
Nomura Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.