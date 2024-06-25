Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $37.86 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 1,394,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,406. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.