Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Markel Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL traded down $10.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1,581.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,035. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,568.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,495.22.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.