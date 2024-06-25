Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.65. 2,121,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,061. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

