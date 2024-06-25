Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 4,140,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,106,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

