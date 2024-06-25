Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 36,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,394 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $146.56. 4,556,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,604. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $657.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

