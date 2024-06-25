NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. NULS has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 127,994,504 coins and its circulating supply is 108,929,445 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

