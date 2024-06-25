NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 2,113,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,510,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $18,585,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

