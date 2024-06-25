NYM Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.64 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $111.38 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.14004661 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,011,407.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

