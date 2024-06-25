Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.08% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 430,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,537. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

