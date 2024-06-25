Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 149,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.13. 8,469,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

