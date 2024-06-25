Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.17.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $316.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.73 and a 200-day moving average of $306.33. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.