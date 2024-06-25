Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $316.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

