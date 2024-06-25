Pankaj Malik Sells 2,618 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96.

Braze stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 1,900,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

