Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 5.1%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,439,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,683,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

