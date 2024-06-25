Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.90

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 53891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £100.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,255.87). In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,745 shares of company stock worth $292,059. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

