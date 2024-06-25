Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $140.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -413.26 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,173.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 104.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.