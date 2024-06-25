Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.