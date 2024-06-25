Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Playtika by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

