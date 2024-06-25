Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Stephens

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $425.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $24.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a twelve month low of $299.24 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average of $379.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

