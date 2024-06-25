Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Postal Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Postal Realty Trust worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 163,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 28,526 shares of company stock worth $385,424 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 88,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,544. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $295.62 million, a PE ratio of 131.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

