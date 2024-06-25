Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRME. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

NYSE PRME traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.75.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.