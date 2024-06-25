Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 753,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

